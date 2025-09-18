media release: Duke Otherwise – Saturday, April 18

Don’t miss the wildly entertaining Duke Otherwise! This playful wordsmith, spirited performer and captivating tap dancer brings music and laughter to audiences of all ages. Expect plenty of audience participation, dancing and downright outrageous fun. Join us from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Madison Public Library for Art After Overture.

Kids in the Rotunda is Madison’s FREE, family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, featuring local artists on the Rotunda Stage.

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

Free 45-minute performances are held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour ahead to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.