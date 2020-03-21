Free performance by The Handphibians, 9:30 am, 11 am & 1 pm.

press release: The Handphibians present a taste of Brazil as Madison’s own community percussion group celebrates 3 different styles of Brazilian rhythms: Rio style Samba, Samba Reggae of Salvador, and Maracatu from Recife. Now starting their third decade as a an organization, the Handphibians’ music is modeled after the Brazilian Baterias of the Escolas de Samba in Rio de Janeiro, Blocos Afros of Salvador, and the Maracatu Naçãos of Recife. Their music is also naturally influenced by the percussion traditions of Africa and even Wisconsin.

Free 45-minute performances at 9:30 am, 11 am and 1 pm. The 1 pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4148 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter.

Lullaby Project Diaper Drive: For all parents, diapers are essential, and yet thousands of local parents are struggling to meet that basic need. That’s why Overture Center’s Lullaby Project is collecting diapers for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, southwestern Wisconsin’s largest hunger-relief organization which supports our project partner. Bring in unopened diapers to Kids in the Rotunda during the month of March and we will deliver them to Second Harvest. Thank you for participating in our diaper drive! Together, we can help give all families a happy start!