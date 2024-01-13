media release: Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s favorite, family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, includes 30 fun-filled Saturdays in 2023-24.

Saturday, Jan. 13 – The Jerry Ensemble’s Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS (+LIVESTREAMED): Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS is a timeless story about friendship and adventure based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson! +Art After Overture

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library after select performances from 10 a.m. to noon throughout the season: Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 9 and April 13. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Little Om Big Om Yoga is also back this season and will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 21, Dec. 16, Jan. 20 and March 23.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

A livestream option will be available once a month at 1 p.m.: Oct. 25, Nov. 4, Dec. 16, Jan. 13, Feb. 17, March 30 and April 27. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates