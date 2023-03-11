media release: Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, is back in-person for the 2022/23 season on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage. This year’s series includes 28 fun-filled Saturdays.

Kids in the Rotunda welcomes back two incredible kids’ musicians as they join together again for a special fun, interactive kids’ music concert. Brooklyn kids’ musician Suzi Shelton and Chicago's Little Miss Ann are both nationally touring artists who have made several award-winning albums. For this special concert, Suzi and Ann sing wonderful harmonies together and play ukulele, guitar and drum beats that will surely inspire kids and families to sing, clap, jump and dance along!

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances. A livestream option will be available once a month. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Featuring toe-tapping rhythms, mind-blowing magic, incredible dancing, engaging cultural arts performances, silly sing-alongs and more, our popular Kids in the Rotunda series for families is sure to engage, educate and entertain your whole family. Enjoy a diverse lineup of local, regional and national performers selected exclusively for children ages nine and younger and their families.

Coming back this year, the Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center for the Arts. In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library after select 9:30 a.m. sessions throughout the season. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Kids in the Rotunda is sponsored by the American Girl Fund for Children, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by Kuehn Family Foundation, Ian’s Pizza on State and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.