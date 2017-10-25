Kids in the Rotunda

Free Mad Science activities, 3, 4 & 5 pm.

press release: Join us for a Mad Science Halloween Spooktacular! A real Mad Scientist will entertain kids with eyeballs floating in mid-air, melting a green witch and figuring out how to help our friend, Count Eggbert, who ate too much Halloween candy. We will finish off the show with some foggy dry ice experiments that kids of all ages will love!

Presented in partnership with the Downtown Madison Family Halloween. WED, OCT 25, 2017, 3-6 PM.