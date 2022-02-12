Kids in the Rotunda

Free performance by Magic Morgan & Liliana, 9:30 am, & 1 pm.

press release: Prepare for eye-popping illusions, dazzling balloon sculptures and stunts with live animals―along with seemingly impossible tricks―in an unusual and incredible display of magic when deaf entertainer Magic Morgan and Liliana return to the Rotunda Stage. Back by popular demand, two-time recipient of the World Deaf Magician Award Matthew “Magic” Morgan and Liliana truly keep the audience at the heart of the show by inviting kids and parents onstage to be a part of the magic. Come and be amazed as this husband and wife act combines magic, miming and comedy while communicating in the universal language of fun!

The 1 pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter.

Funding provided by American Girl’s Fund for Children, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by: Kuehn Family Foundation, Ian’s Pizza on State and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts. Help make arts experiences real for hundreds of thousands of people at overture.org/makeagift.