× Expand courtesy Darren Sterud The New Orleans Tribute with Leroy Jones

media release: Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s favorite, family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, returns for the 2024/25 season on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage. This year’s series includes 27 fun-filled Saturdays along with two special holiday events: Monkey Business on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Cash Box Kings on Friday, Nov. 29.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

Oct. 19 – Get ready for a musical journey with the New Orleans Tribute! This talented group, featuring members from Mama Digdown's Brass Band and Madison's top jazz musicians, brings the vibrant sounds of New Orleans Jazz and Secondline music to you—no plane ticket needed. From Louis Armstrong classics to contemporary hits from the streets and clubs of New Orleans, their performance will whisk you away to the heart of the French Quarter and the 6th Ward. Join us in the Rotunda for sing-along tunes, instrument-themed songs and a mini parade that will get everyone moving. Bring a handkerchief, grab an umbrella and let the good times roll!

+Yoga with little om BIG OM

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library after select performances from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout the season: Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8 and April 12. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Plus, little om BIG OM yoga is also back this season and will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 19, Nov. 9, Jan. 25, Feb. 15, March 22 and April 19.