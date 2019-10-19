Kids in the Rotunda

Demonstrations by Physics Experience, 9:30 & 11 am, 1 pm

press release: Physics is the study of how things move, how they push and pull on each other, and how they exchange energy. The Physics Experience is a fast-paced, engaging, and educational physics program, filled with demonstrations that help people better understand the physics in the world around them, while having fun at the same time! Mike Randall is the former Senior Outreach Administrator for The Wonders of Physics (TWoP) program at UW-Madison. He has over ten years’ experience as a researcher in aerospace, military and industry; and over twenty years in formal and informal education, emphasizing science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Extra fun: Stop by the Rotunda Lobby from 9 am – 1 pm for activities with the Wisconsin Science Festival.