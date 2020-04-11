Kids in the Rotunda

Wagging the Tail: Storytelling with Classical Music, 9:30 am, 11 am & 1 pm.

press release: Join us for a treasury of musical works devoted to children! Introduce your kids to musical instruments from the wind family and their sounds. This concert includes musical storytelling, combining speech and music from some of the most famous classical composers, including pieces such as Peter and the Wolf by Prokofiev and Carnival of the Animals by Saint-Saens!

Extra fun: Stop by the Rotunda Lobby from 9 am – 1 pm for an instrument petting zoo provided by Ward-Brodt Music and learn about some classical instruments!

The 11 AM performance will be live streamed on Facebook.