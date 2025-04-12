media release: Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s favorite, family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, returns for the 2024/25 season on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage. Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

April 12 – Whoopensocker arts residency program and performing ensemble works with emergent readers and writers to create original theater pieces. The cast, led by a director and artistic producer, create a 45-minute sketch show made up entirely from the students’ writing. This show is a combination of sketches, songs and physical theater. It is a fantastic culmination of creativity, celebrated with students, staff and community.

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library after select performances from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout the season: Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8 and April 12. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance. Plus, little om BIG OM yoga is also back this season and will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 19, Nov. 9, Jan. 25, Feb. 15, March 22 and April 19.

A livestream option will be available once a month: Oct. 30, Nov. 29, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 22, March 22 and April 26. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

