Un Títere de Sangre Zapoteco

Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706.

About the presentation: With playful energy, music, colorful hand-carved wooden puppets and masks, Alejandro Jimenez Molina in collaboration with Carolyn Kallenborn brings to life the story of renowned 20th-century Mexican painter Rufino Tamayo. Tamayo’s journey begins in childhood, where he was orphaned at a young age. Through his love of color, simple forms, and depictions of everyday life, he rose to international acclaim. Tamayo became known for his unique fusion of pre-Hispanic Mexican art with contemporary Western styles.

About the presenters:

Alejandro Jiménez Molina is a sculptor, puppeteer, and actor.. He learned wood carving in his father’s workshop and began acting in the 1980s, touring Mexico. In 1987, he moved to Italy, gaining recognition for his versatility in sculpture and set design. Returning to Oaxaca in 2009, he now creates theatrical performances, fine art, puppets, and marionettes inspired by classical literature and Mexican culture, constantly experimenting with new forms and ideas. He collaborates with artist Carolyn Kallenborn on artworks and performances. Find him at: instagram:alejandrojimenezmoli facebook: alejandrojimenezmoli