The Science of Latin America’s Weather and Climate and the History that’s Barred its People from Contributing to It

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706.

About the presentation: Esta presentación ofrecerá una introducción a la atmósfera tropical. Discutiremos datos históricos, por qué el trópico es diferente a las latitudes medias y polares, por qué no la entendemos tan bien como otras regiones del planeta, y cual es el conocimiento moderno.

About the presenter: Ángel F. Adames Corraliza is an atmospheric scientist investigating the mechanisms underlying tropical weather patterns. Adames combines deep knowledge of the physics of atmospheric waves with keen analysis of observational data and climate model simulations. He sheds light on tropical atmospheric dynamics that influence global weather patterns and phenomena such as tropical cyclones and monsoons.