Polarization helps mobilize Latin American voters, but does it provide an ideological or a winner advantage?

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706.

About the presentation: This study examines whether news media consumption is related to affective and political polarization, and, in turn, whether these forms of polarization are associated with increased turnout in presidential elections and whether they tend to favor specific candidates over others. Examining post-election surveys from five countries — Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico — the findings suggest that news consumption is not the driver of political polarization in the region. However, that polarization, especially affective polarization, is related to increased turnout. In terms of types of candidates that “benefit” from polarization, the results are less clear.

Both candidates on the right and the left have benefited, and there doesn’t seem to be a winner’s advantage, with polarization nudging elections in one direction or another. The political context and the implications of these findings are discussed.

Presented by:

Hernando Rojas – University of Wisconsin–Madison

Diego Mazorra – University of Wisconsin–Madison

Sandro Macassi – Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

Elohim Monard – University of Wisconsin–Madison

Maria Pettit – University of Wisconsin–Madison