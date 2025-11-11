Bi/multilingual Youth Testimoniando: Sociocritical Literacies and Embodied Knowledge Entremundos

media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706. ZOOM REGISTRATION

About the presentation: This talk will draw on a Borderlands framework to conceptualize the unique ways of learning, knowing, sensing, living, and being experienced by bi/multilingual Chicana/o/x and Latina/o/x youth during a 4-week summer experience we called GANAS. This writing and literacy program was informed by a testimonio methodology. I will share data analyses to demonstrate the sociocritical literacies and embodied knowledge these youth embodied through their multimodal texts, and to discuss implications for language and literacy educators.

About the presenter: Mariana Pacheco is a professor in curriculum and instruction, and an affiliate faculty in Chicana/o and Latina/o Studies in the Doctoral Program in Second Language Acquisition. Her scholarship focuses on meaningful opportunities for bi/multilingual students to use their cultural, linguistic, and cognitive resources for learning and self-determination. She focuses on Chicana/o/x, Latina/o/x, and (im)migrant students, and her work helps educators organize language and literacy learning that enhances these students’ academic potential and life chances.