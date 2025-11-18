Building Capacity in the Rehabilitation Sector of Belize: A shift from volunteerism to professionalism

media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706. ZOOM REGISTRATION

About the presentation: Over the past 25 years, rehabilitation in Belize (PT/OT/Speech) has shifted from primarily a volunteer-driven model to more of a professional system led by local expertise and leadership. This presentation will trace that journey, highlighting the grassroots efforts of Belizean leaders working in partnership with UW MPH alumnus—now a faculty member in the University of Wisconsin Madison’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program—to build a stronger, more sustainable rehabilitation sector.

About the presenter: Jeff Hartman is an associate professor in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program and holds a joint appointment in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, as well as an instructor role in the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics orthopedic residency program. He also coordinates the domestic and international service learning for the program and advises our DPT-MPH students. He has a clinic appointment at University Health Services.