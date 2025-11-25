Tinker-Nave Field Research Panel #1

media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706. ZOOM REGISTRATION

Presentation #1: “Writing the Wound: Collective Memory as Resistance — Preliminary Research in Lima, Peru” (Anhele Sanchez Delgado)

Presentation #2: Between Benchwork and the Bay – A Report on Pre-Dissertation Research in Salvador, Brazil (Logan Krishka)

In 2019, an oil tanker blackened hundreds of miles of Brazil’s northeastern coastline, causing the largest oil spill in the country’s history. In Salvador, Bahia, this toxic slick has threatened both ecological systems and the livelihoods of coastal communities. This spill has catalyzed distinct responses from two groups: university bioscientists employing microbial, fungal, and plant-based bioremediation techniques, and subsistence fishing communities. What futures are made (im)possible if lab coats and fishing nets meet? Why do bioremediation scientists and subsistence fishers operate in parallel rather than in collaboration when addressing the same environmental crisis? This presentation will briefly outline what Logan did in Brazil this summer to begin to address these questions.

Presenters:

Logan Krishka is a PhD candidate in the Department of Anthropology at UW-Madison. He earned a MA in anthropology from the same department. He also holds a BA from UW in Anthropology, Portuguese, and LACIS. His current research asks how different communities understand, value, and work to restore damaged environments by focusing on bioscientists and subsistence fishing communities.

Anhelé Sánchez Delgado is a Ph.D. student in Latin American Literature at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Hispanic American Language and Literature from the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California and a master’s degree in Literary Theory and Comparative Literature from the Universidad de Salamanca. Her research focuses on contemporary literature written by women that breaks patriarchal silence, representations of violence, and collective and post-traumatic memory. She has published in outlets such as Vice, Este País, and Animal Político.