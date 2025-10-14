media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706. ZOOM REGISTRATION

About the presentation: The talk will focus on the “Transformative Impact of the Inter-American System”, in the light of the structural and emerging human rights challenges of Latin America. It will discuss the transformative mandate of the Inter-American Commission and the Inter-American Court in protecting human rights and fomenting social change.

Presented by: Flavia Piovesan, professor of constitutional law and human rights, Catholic University of Sao Paulo, Brazil; former commissioner, Inter-American Commission of Human Rights.

Co-sponsored by the UW Law School.