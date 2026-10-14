Social Performance Indicators for Museums of Social Change: The Environmental Museum of the University of Guadalajara

media release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706.

Presented by Nave Visiting Scholar, Dr. Eduardo Santana

Socially committed museums strive to support community-building processes that contribute to community health and welfare by stimulating civic participation and building social and economic capital. This requires methods that help distinguish what a museum wants to do and what it thinks it does from what it actually does.

Drawing on our ‘museum without walls’ activities of the Museum of Environmental Sciences of the University of Guadalajara, we have begun to develop a logic model derived from our social mission.