press release: The League of Women Voters of Dane County invites the public to attend the upcoming Lively Issues Forum, “Impact of the ACA in Wisconsin: Looking Ahead”, on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 12:45 p.m. at the Capitol Lakes Retirement Center, 333 West Main Street.

Bobby Peterson, founder and Executive Director of ABC for Health Inc., a public interest law firm connecting Wisconsin families to health care, will address the current state of health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and Badgercare in Wisconsin, and what the future of healthcare looks like in Wisconsin. The Issues Forum is free and open to the public.

An optional luncheon ($16) will be served at 11:45 a.m. Luncheon registration form and payment due to LWVDC by January 11, 2018. For more information visit the League’s website at www.lwvdanecounty.org or call 608-232-9447.