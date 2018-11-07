press release: The League of Women Voters of Dane County invites the public to attend the upcoming Issues Forum, “The Electoral College: Bad for Our Democracy? ” on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Lakes Grand Hall, 333 West Main Street in downtown Madison. Free parking is available in the ramp across the street.

The League of Women Voters has supported direct election of the U.S. president by popular vote since 1970. The League believes strongly that the Electoral College should be abolished and not merely “reformed.” The 2010 LWV-US Convention adopted—and the 2018 Convention reaffirmed—a concurrence to support the National Popular Vote compact as one method of selecting the president until such time as the Electoral College is abolished.

Join us for a presentation created by the League of Women Voters of Illinois: Why We Should Abolish the Electoral College and How to Do It. Additional information and study materials are posted at https://www.lwvdanecounty.org/