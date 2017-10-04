press release: The League of Women Voters of Dane County invites the public to attend the upcoming Issues Forum, “Crisis in Wisconsin’s K-12 Education Funding” on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Lakes Grand Hall, 333 West Main Street in downtown Madison. Free parking is available in the ramp across the street.

How can Dane County communities deal with declining financial support, changing demographics, and attacks on the concept of public K-12 education? Join us for a panel discussion by Jeff Pertl, Senior Policy Advisor, Wisconsin DPI, and District 17 Supervisor, Dane County Board; Julie Mead, Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, UW-Madison; and Heather DuBois Bourenane, Executive Director, Wisconsin Public Education Network. Additional information is posted at https://www.lwvdanecounty.o rg/