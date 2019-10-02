Census 2020

press release: Mark your calendars now and don’t miss the launch of our other new LWVDC Public Issues Forum Series, this one focused on Making Democracy Work.

7:00 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, Madison Central Library, Room 301, 210 West Mifflin Street, Madison

Parking in the Overture Parking Garage, 318 West Mifflin St., or the State Street Capitol Garage, 214 North Carroll St. The Central Library is served by almost all Madison Metro bus routes.

Public Issues Forums are free and open to the public.

Featured speakers:

Margo Anderson, professor emerita, UW-Milwaukee, a nationally-recognized expert on the history of the US Census, will address controversies old and new that have roiled the conduct of the census and the subsequent use of the data it collects.

Ben Zellers, city of Madison Planning Department, will describe the work of Madison’s Complete Count Committee

Abha Thakkar, executive director of Madison’s Northside Planning Council, will discuss strategies to reach Madison’s Hard-to-Count residents