Who We Are, What is Ours: Getting Out the Vote in Native America

press release: On Wednesday, March 4, the League of Women Voters of Dane County (LWVDC) will explore voting issues in the Native American community in the fourth forum of the Making Democracy Work series. The forum features two prominent activists, Denise (Dee) Sweet and Anjali Bhasin.

SPEAKERS

Denise (Dee) Sweet is an environmental activist and First Nations organizer. She is an Anishinaabe poet and professor emerita at UW-Green Bay, where she taught humanistic studies, creative writing, and First Nations studies for UW System. She served as the second poet laureate for the state of Wisconsin from 2005 to 2008. She currently works with Wisconsin Conservation Voices in the Native Vote project, which seeks to encourage Native American participation in voting.

Anjali Bhasin is the civic engagement director for Wisconsin Conservation Voices. She works on reducing institutional barriers to voting, leads a large-scale voter registration project focused on communities of color, and works with the Native Vote project. She works in collaboration with other organizations to protect against voter suppression and make sure historically marginalized groups have their voices heard.

Forums are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.lwvdanecounty.org or call 608-232-9447.