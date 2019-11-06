Why Local Governments Matter

press release: Over half a million people live within Dane County’s assortment of cities, villages, unincorporated communities and Ho-Chunk Nation Trust lands. These local governments provide a wide range of services essential for our collective and individual quality of life. We also depend upon them to prepare our communities for the lasting environmental challenges we face with climate change.

Experts from local governments will come together at 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Capitol Lakes Health Center Auditorium in a program to explore solutions and strategies to address climate crisis problems.

Local governments play a crucial role beyond individual actions. Their purview is large- scale and future-oriented. “It does come down to what we are willing to do in our community,” says presenter Stacie Reece, sustainability program coordinator for the City of Madison. “I want to move away from the individual action mindset and get more toward a sort of hive mindset to get everyone activated and working together.”

Additional information and study materials are posted at https://www.lwvdanecounty.org/