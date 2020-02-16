The Promise of Ag Stewardship

press release: The LWVDC 2019-20 Climate Crisis Series aims to inform the public about the history, escalating impacts, and up-to-date, science-based solutions for our communities.

Sunday, FEBRUARY 16, 2020, 12:30 p.m. Doors open, 1:00 p.m. Program, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee St, McFarland.

Free and Open to the Public. For more information, visit www.lwvdanecounty.org or call 608-232-9447.

On February 16, three area farmers share their experiences sustainably managing crops, livestock and land while producing food amidst ever-changing weather conditions created by climate change.

SPEAKERS

Kristen Kordet, owner, Blue Moon Community Farm, Stoughton

Dick Cates, co-owner, Cates Family Farm, Dodgeville

George Crave, co-owner, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Waterloo

Ralph Petersen, Ph.D., UW-Madison Space Science and Engineering Center, former NASA and NOAA scientist