The Promise of Ag Stewardship
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
press release: The LWVDC 2019-20 Climate Crisis Series aims to inform the public about the history, escalating impacts, and up-to-date, science-based solutions for our communities.
Sunday, FEBRUARY 16, 2020, 12:30 p.m. Doors open, 1:00 p.m. Program, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee St, McFarland.
Free and Open to the Public. For more information, visit www.lwvdanecounty.org or call 608-232-9447.
On February 16, three area farmers share their experiences sustainably managing crops, livestock and land while producing food amidst ever-changing weather conditions created by climate change.
SPEAKERS
Kristen Kordet, owner, Blue Moon Community Farm, Stoughton
Dick Cates, co-owner, Cates Family Farm, Dodgeville
George Crave, co-owner, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Waterloo
Ralph Petersen, Ph.D., UW-Madison Space Science and Engineering Center, former NASA and NOAA scientist