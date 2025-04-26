media release: Please join us for our annual Lively Issues Luncheon!

We’ll honor our 50-year members, present our Outstanding Voter Service Award, and announce the member selected as this year’s Defender of Democracy!

Our keynote speaker is Mary Beth Collins, executive director of the UW-Madison Center for Community and Non-Profit Studies, will speak to Civic Health in Tumultuous Times: Why It Matters and How to Contribute.

The buffet luncheon includes chicken, roasted potatoes and vegetables, salads, and desserts.

Previous Outstanding Voter Service Awardees

Previous Defenders of Democracy