RSVP for Lively Issues Luncheon

press release: Our featured speaker will be Dee (Denise) Sweet, poet, environmental activist, and First Nations organizer. Her address will be entitled Who We Are, What Is Ours: Democracy and Diversity in Native America.

Ms. Sweet is an Anishinaabe poet and Professor Emerita at UW-Green Bay, where she taught Humanistic Studies, Creative Writing, and First Nations Studies for UW System. She served as the second Poet Laureate for the state of Wisconsin from 2005 to 2008. Learn more about her literary achievements here. She currently works with Wisconsin Conservation Voices in the Native Vote project, which seeks to encourage Native American participation in voting.

Our luncheon will be held in the new Madison College Goodman Unit, near the corner of Badger Road and Park Street in Madison. There is ample free and convenient parking as well as nearby bus connections. Students from the Catering Program will prepare our buffet luncheon.

Reservation deadline is Thursday, January 9

12:15 Check-in for luncheon guests in the Atrium

12:30 Taco bar buffet opens; guests eat luncheon in the classroom

1:30 Program begins in the classroom