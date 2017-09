press release: On Thursday, September 21st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Latino Chamber will have a networking event/“Enlace” at Synergy Coworking, a Latina-owned business at 5201 Old Middleton Rd., Madison. Professionals will have a chance to make business connections, try Peruvian appetizers, and learn more about the Latino Chamber of Commerce. Members and non-members are welcome to attend. Admission is free.