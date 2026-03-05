media release: ENJOY BIRD AND NATURE ADVENTURES

Join the FUN Outdoors with Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature Bird and Nature Adventures! Enjoy free, family friendly, educational naturalist guided Bird and Nature Adventures every week year round in nearby urban parks and natural areas. Learn about fascinating nature topics, meet other nature lovers, and connect with local nature groups for more great activities! Outings are co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friend of Urban Nature Parks and Partner Groups. Kids under 18 must be supervised. No registration required unless noted, rain or shine unless dangerous, no pets.

"Learn about Forest Bathing" at Pheasant Branch Prairie Encampment, 4864 Pheasant Branch Road. Meet at the Pheasant Branch Prairie Encampment parking lot, bring water, no bathrooms. Join Kate Bast, Certified Nature & Forest Therapy Guide and founder of Shinrin-Yoku Madison, on a slow moving guided nature walk. Learn about the benefits of Forest Bathing, nature connections and fun outdoors! Post pictures of what you see on the Friends of Pheasant Branch Facebook page and Join the Friends! Free, welcoming, diverse, fairly accessible, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Fourth Saturday Every Month Guided Bird and Nature Adventures at Pheasant Branch are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wild Ones and Friends of Pheasant Branch. See their websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104