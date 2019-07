Lil' Badger Consignment Sale

press release: Fall Children's Consignment Sale sponsored by Monona Parks & Recreation

Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road, Monona, WI 53716

Buy and sell gently-used children's clothing, toys, baby gear & more. We have items for newborns, toddlers, preschoolers, school-age, Tweens &Teens! FREE ADMISSION & NO CONSIGNOR FEE

New Parent PreSale: Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Public Sale : Friday, August 23, 2019, 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Public 50% Off Sale (Most Items 1/2 Price) : Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Questions: info@lilbadgerconsignmentsale. com