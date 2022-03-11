media release: Lil’ Badger Consignment Sale's Spring Children Consignment Sale sponsored by Monona Parks & Recreation

March 11-13, 2022, Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road, Monona

Health Care Professional Appreciation PreSale: Friday, March 11, 5-8 pm. A special thanks to local nurses, doctors, EMTs, medical assistants & more! Register for our Health Care Professional Appreciation PreSale and shop before the public.

New Parent PreSale: Saturday, March 12, 8 am - 12 pm. Are you a New Mom, Dad or Grandparent? Register for our New Parent PreSale and shop before the public.

Public Sale: Saturday, March 12, 12–8 pm; Public 50% Off Sale (most items ½ price): Sunday, March 13, 10 am – 2 pm

Buy and sell kids’ clothes, toys, baby gear & more! FREE ADMISSION NO CONSIGNOR FEE.