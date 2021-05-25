ONLINE: Lunch for Libraries

press release: Save the date of Tuesday, May 25, for Madison Public Library Foundation’s annual Lunch for Libraries fundraiser! Presented by BMO Harris Bank, this year's virtual event will feature comic thriller writer and longtime Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen.

From the author of Skinny Dip and Razor Girl comes Squeeze Me, an outlandish New York Times best-selling novel of social and political intrigues set against the glittering backdrop of Florida’s gold coast.

“By the evidence of the scabrous and unrelentingly hilarious Squeeze Me, the Trump era is truly Carl Hiaasen’s moment ... Just dive in and have a wonderful time,” Richard Lipez wrote in a Washington Post review.

Businesses interested in sponsorship and individuals who wish to purchase a table may call 608.266.6318 or email Michelle Johnson at mjohnson@mplfou​ndation.org . View the sponsorship levels and benefits here. (PDF) Individual tickets will cost $100, including a mailed paperback copy of Squeeze Me. There is also an option to purchase a ticket with a Wisconsin Book Festival membership for $125. Tickets go on sale March 30 on our website. Lunch for Libraries proceeds support free, year-round Wisconsin Book Festival programs and Madison Public Library youth literacy efforts.

About the Author

Born and raised in Florida, Hiaasen is the author of 14 previous novels, including the best sellers Bad Monkey, Lucky You, Nature Girl, Razor Girl, Sick Puppy, Skinny Dip, and Star Island, as well as six best-selling children's books, Hoot, Flush, Scat, Chomp, Skink, and Squirm. His most recent work of nonfiction is Assume the Worst, a collaboration with the artist Roz Chast. His latest novel, the New York Times best-seller Squeeze Me, will be published in paperback with a new epilogue in May. Hiaasen is freshly retired from the Miami Herald, where he spent his last 45 years.

Madison Public Library cardholders can place holds for Hiaasen’s books via LINKcat, accessible through the library website at madisonpubliclibrary.org. Books can be picked up via the library’s curbside service. The eBook and audiobook formats may be checked out via OverDrive.