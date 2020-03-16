Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Annual MAMA (Madison Area Music Association) Finalist Party, Fundraiser and Entertainment
Artists: Kelsey Miles
AND this year’s Breakthrough Artist runner-up, Kat and the Hurricane.
More to be announced soon.
The evening also includes:
Exciting auction items on display for bidding
Finalists announcement
Tickets are $5 for MAMA members
$10 for non MAMA members
Become a VIP attendee for $15 more. Get dinner, a drink ticket, and a gift bag!
***The first twelve people to purchase the VIP package will also receive a bottle of wine in their
gift bag courtesy of The Brink Lounge.