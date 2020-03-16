Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party

to Google Calendar - Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party - 2020-03-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party - 2020-03-16 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party - 2020-03-16 17:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party - 2020-03-16 17:00:00

Buy Tickets

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Annual MAMA (Madison Area Music Association) Finalist Party, Fundraiser and Entertainment

Artists:  Kelsey Miles

AND this year’s Breakthrough Artist runner-up, Kat and the Hurricane.

More to be announced soon.

The evening also includes:

Exciting auction items on display for bidding

Finalists announcement

Tickets are $5 for MAMA members

$10 for non MAMA members

Become a VIP attendee for $15 more.  Get dinner, a drink ticket, and a gift bag!

***The first twelve people to purchase the VIP  package will also receive a bottle of wine in their

gift bag courtesy of The Brink Lounge.

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-661-8599
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party - 2020-03-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party - 2020-03-16 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party - 2020-03-16 17:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party - 2020-03-16 17:00:00