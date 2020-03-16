Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party

press release: Annual MAMA (Madison Area Music Association) Finalist Party, Fundraiser and Entertainment

Artists: Kelsey Miles

AND this year’s Breakthrough Artist runner-up, Kat and the Hurricane.

More to be announced soon.

The evening also includes:

Exciting auction items on display for bidding

Finalists announcement

Tickets are $5 for MAMA members

$10 for non MAMA members

Become a VIP attendee for $15 more. Get dinner, a drink ticket, and a gift bag!

***The first twelve people to purchase the VIP package will also receive a bottle of wine in their

gift bag courtesy of The Brink Lounge.