Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party
to
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: FINALIST ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY IS SET FOR SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 AT LIQUID
The Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Finalist Announcement Party will be back in person this year after two years online. Sunday, August 14, 6 to 10 p.m. at Liquid (formerly Headliners) in downtown Madison. The event will feature four artists from diverse genres:
- Mackenzie Moore - Pop Rock Singer/Songwriter
- K.I.L.O. - Hip Hop
- The Whiskey Farm - Americana Folk Rock Bluegrass
- The Big Payback - Jazz Soul Funk
There will be raffle and silent auction items like a ride in a stunt plane. Food will be available from a local food cart. A signature drink, the MAMArita, will be available with part of the proceeds going towards the cause. Voting is hosted by Broadjam. Round 1 will continue through Aug 8 at https://www.broadjam.com/
TIMELINE:
Voting Round 1: July 5–Aug 8
Finalist Announcement Party: Sunday, Aug 14
Voting Round 2: Aug 14–Sept 16
Awards Show: Sept 25