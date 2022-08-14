Madison Area Music Awards Finalists Party

media release: FINALIST ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY IS SET FOR SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 AT LIQUID

The Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Finalist Announcement Party will be back in person this year after two years online. Sunday, August 14, 6 to 10 p.m. at Liquid (formerly Headliners) in downtown Madison. The event will feature four artists from diverse genres:

Mackenzie Moore - Pop Rock Singer/Songwriter

K.I.L.O. - Hip Hop

The Whiskey Farm - Americana Folk Rock Bluegrass

The Big Payback - Jazz Soul Funk

There will be raffle and silent auction items like a ride in a stunt plane. Food will be available from a local food cart. A signature drink, the MAMArita, will be available with part of the proceeds going towards the cause. Voting is hosted by Broadjam. Round 1 will continue through Aug 8 at https://www.broadjam.com/ mama/ Finalists will then move on to the second round of voting which runs Aug 14 through Sept 16. The 2022 MAMA Awards Show is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday, Sept 25.

TIMELINE:

Voting Round 1: July 5–Aug 8

Finalist Announcement Party: Sunday, Aug 14

Voting Round 2: Aug 14–Sept 16

Awards Show: Sept 25