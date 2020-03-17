Madison Area Music Awards Voting

press release: MONDAY JANUARY 20 MAMA Awards Registration closes

FRIDAY JANUARY 24 1st Round voting begins

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15 Winter Ball MAMA Cares Fundraiser at High Noon Saloon

MONDAY FEBRUARY 24 1st Round Voting ends

MONDAY MARCH 16 (to be confirmed) FINALIST ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY at The Brink Lounge

TUESDAY MARCH 17 Final Round Voting Begins

MONDAY APRIL 13 Deadline for Youth Award Submissions

MONDAY APRIL 13 Deadline for Student/Teacher of the Year Applications.

MONDAY APRIL 20 Final Round Voting Ends

MONDAY APRIL 27 Student/Teacher of the Year and Youth Awards Announced

SUNDAY, MAY 31 2020 MAMA AWARDS SHOWin the Capitol Theater of the Overture Center