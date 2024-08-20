Madison Area Music Awards Voting

Final round, through 9/5: broadjam.com/mama.

media release: Every year we celebrate the local Madison music scene with the MAMA Awards, recognizing the musicians, students, teachers, and fans that make Madison such a great place for music. We have a Finalist Announcement Party to announce the finalists in each category, and the yearly voting cycle culminates in a star-studded, music-filled awards show and ceremony that highlights our very best.

The 2023 winners: https://themamas.org/winners2023.php