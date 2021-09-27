Madison Area Music Awards Voting

press release: The Madison Area Music Association awards process is underway. The Finalists that emerge from the First Round (closing 9/16) will be announced at the MAMA Finalist Announcement Event September 27. This will be a virtual event with more details to be announced soon. Finalists will move on to the Second Round voting which will run September 27 to October 25.

The 2021 MAMA Awards are scheduled to be broadcast on November 7. More details will be forthcoming on this virtual event.

Due to COVID-19, the Madison Area Music Association did not request a minimum donation to register for the awards and the same is true for the voting. Donations are gratefully accepted, however.

More information on these and other future events will be announced soon.