RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “CHINA Town Hall with Condoleezza Rice”!

October 9, 2018, 4:30pm - 7:30pm, The Pyle Center (702 Langdon St, Madison)

$20 for guests, $10 for student guests, free for MCFR members. Register on our website: mcfr.info. Contact for questions: info@mcfr.info

RSVP by October 7, 2018

Speaker: Dr. Condoleezza Rice (webcast)

In-Person Speaker: Dinny McMahon, Paulson Institute, presenting "Inside the Chinese Economy"

CHINA Town Hall provides Americans the opportunity to participate in a national conversation about issues in the US-China relationship, via an interactive webcast and in-person discussion with leading experts. This year’s webcast features former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Dr. Rice is currently the Denning Professor in Global Business and the Economy at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and professor of Political Science at Stanford University. From January 2005 to 2009, Secretary Rice served as U.S. Secretary of State. She served as President George W. Bush’s National Security Advisor from 2001 to 2005.

Following the webcast, Dinny McMahon of the Paulson Institute will present on US-China Trade Relations with his presentation titled "Inside the Chinese Economy".

For the last two years tensions between the US and China have been mounting, finally giving way to tit-for-tat tariffs. While on the surface the conflict is about rebalancing a lopsided trade relationship, it’s been exacerbated by Beijing’s attempts to deal with its own deeply rooted economic problems in a way that directly challenges the interests of developed economies like the US. After three decades of fast economic growth, China is not only facing a significant slowdown, but is struggling to deal with problems ranging from a mountain of debt, to a rapidly aging population. Dinny McMahon will speak on the mechanics of a Chinese economy that looks increasingly dominant from the outside, but is facing unprecedented challenges from within.

Mr. McMahon spent ten years as a financial journalist in China, including six years in Beijing with The Wall Street Journal, and four years with Dow Jones Newswires in Shanghai, where he also contributed to the Far Eastern Economic Review. In 2015, he left China and The Wall Street Journal to take up a fellowship at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, a think tank in Washington DC, where he wrote China's Great Wall of Debt: Shadow Banks, Ghost Cities, Massive Loans, and the End of the Chinese Miracle, which was published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in March. He is currently a fellow at MacroPolo, the Paulson Institute’s think tank, where he writes about China’s efforts to clean up its financial system. Dinny is an Australian who currently lives in Chicago with his wife and three-year old son.