RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

4:30pm - 7:30pm, November 18, 2019, Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St., Madison.

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “CHINA Town Hall with George Stephanopoulos”!

Speaker: George Stephanopoulos, Chief Anchor, ABC News

CHINA Town Hall is a 1-hour live national webcast intended to provide a better understanding of the implications of China’s rise for U.S.-China relations. Organizations from across the country with a world affairs focus such as ours partner with the National Committee on US-China Relations to watch international experts discuss important aspects of US policy towards China. The webcast is followed by a live discussion of the issues discussed, facilitated by a local moderator.

For this years program, George Stephanopoulos, Chief Anchor of ABC News, will moderate a panel discussion with China experts including Melanie Hart, Senior Fellow and Director for China Policy at the Center for American Progress, among others.

Following the webcast, Emeritus Professor Daniel Bromley will moderate a discussion among members and guests.

$30 for guests, $10 for student guests, free for MCFR members

Register on our website: mcfr.info

Contact for questions: info@mcfr.info

RSVP by November 16, 2019