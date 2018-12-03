RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release:

The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “The Global Refugee Situation: Driving Forces and Implications”!

Speaker: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Senior Counselor at Albright Stonebridge Group

December 5, 2018, 5:30pm - 7:30pm, Location TBA, please visit our website for updates

$20 for guests, $10 for student guests, free for MCFR members

Register on our website: mcfr.info

Contact for questions: info@mcfr.info

RSVP by December 3, 2018

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield will discuss the International Refugee Crisis. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield had a 35-year career with the U.S. Foreign Service. From 2013 to 2017 she served as the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs. Her Foreign Service career includes an ambassadorship to Liberia (2008-2012), and postings in Switzerland (at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations), Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica. She served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (2004-2006).

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is a Senior Counselor at Albright Stonebridge Group. Previously she served as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs (2013 – 2017). In this capacity, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield led U.S. policy toward sub-Saharan Africa, with a focus on peace and security, democracy and governance, economic empowerment and investment opportunities. Prior to this appointment, she served as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources where she oversaw all personnel functions for the U.S. Department of State’s 70,000-strong workforce.

Previously, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield served as U.S. Ambassador to Liberia (2008-2012) and held postings in Switzerland (at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations), Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica. Her Washington postings include the Bureau of African Affairs, where she served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, and the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, where she served as Deputy Assistant Secretary. Prior to joining the U.S. Department of State, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield taught political science at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield was awarded the Hubert Humphrey Public Leadership Award, the Bishop John T. Walker Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award, and the Warren Christopher Award for Outstanding Achievement in Global Affairs. She has also received the Presidential Rank Award and the Secretary’s Distinguished Service Award.

She earned a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University and a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin, where she worked towards a PhD.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is also a Distinguished Resident Fellow in African Affairs at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University Walsh School of Foreign Service.