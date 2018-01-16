RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release:

The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Where Do We Stand, and Where Do We Go From Here?”

Speaker: Professor Nadav Shelef, Department of Political Science, UW-Madison

Professor Shelef will explore the current strategies of the participants in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the prospects of alternative approaches to resolving this conflict. New uncertainties in American politics create an interesting tableau of possibilities and pitfalls.

January 18, 2018, 5:30pm - 7:30pm, The Madison Club (5 E Wilson St, Madison)

$20 for guests, free for MCFR members. RSVP by January 16, 2018.