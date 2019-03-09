RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “U.S.-Turkey Relations – Challenges and Policy Options”

Speaker: Amanda Sloat, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution

America’s relations with its NATO ally Turkey have been characterized by tensions in recent years. These include differences in the Syria conflict, Turkey’s planned acquisition of a Russian weapons system, the presence in the United States of a cleric blamed by the Turkish government for the 2016 coup attempt, and the Turkish detention of U.S. citizens and employees of U.S. consulates, among other rule of law concerns. Amanda Sloat will explore several policy approaches to this challenging relationship, arguing the United States should continue to engage Turkey with long-term interests in mind.

Sloat's areas of expertise at Brookings include Turkey and the European Union. Prior to joining Brookings she served as deputy assistant secretary for Southern Europe and Eastern Mediterranean Affairs at the State Department, responsible for U.S. relations with Cyprus, Greece, and Turkey as well as for coordinating European engagement on Middle East issues. She has also served as senior advisor to the White House coordinator for the Middle East, North Africa and Gulf region and as senior professional staff on the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

March 11, 2019

5:30pm - 7:00pm

The Madison Club (5 E Wilson St, Madison)

$20 for guests, $10 for student guests, free for MCFR members

Register on our website: mcfr.info

Contact for questions: info@mcfr.info

RSVP by March 9, 2019