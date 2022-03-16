ONLINE: Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “Bolsonaro's Brazil”!

Speaker: Dr. Amy Erica Smith

Amy Erica Smith is an associate professor of political science as well as a Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s Professor at Iowa State University. In 2014, she was a Fulbright post-doctoral student in Brazil. In the 2020-22 academic years, she is an Andrew Carnegie Fellow. Her research examines citizenship, democracy, and religion, with a primary focus on Latin America, and especially Brazil. She is author of Religion and Brazilian Democracy: Mobilizing the People of God (2019, Cambridge University Press), as well as many articles in academic outlets and public media.

Dr. Smith's presentation is part of the Spring 2022 series on the rise of authoriantism around the world.

All attendees are free, however non-members must register on our website in order to receive Zoom information.