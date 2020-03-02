RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

5:30 pm, 3/4, Madison Club. $30. RSVP by 3/2.

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “China’s Belt and Road Initiative: What Is Its Purpose?”!

Speaker: Dinny McMahon of the Wilson Center, Washington D.C.

Dinny McMahon is a Fellow at MacroPolo, a program of the Paulson Institute. He was a Kissinger Institute Fellow from 2015-2016. Prior to his Wilson Center residency, he was a journalist with the Wall Street Journal in Beijing where he wrote about China’s banking and financial sector, focusing on rising debt levels, urbanization and the role of the state sector in the economy. Previously Dinny wrote about the yuan and China's foreign exchange market in Shanghai for Dow Jones Newswires, and contributed to the Far Eastern Economic Review.

Dinny has a double degree from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, majoring in economics and Chinese. He also attended the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies program in Nanjing. Dinny speaks Chinese and has lived 13 years in China.

March 4, 2020, 5:30pm - 7:30pm, The Madison Club (5 E Wilson St, Madison)

$30 for guests, $10 for student guests, free for MCFR members. Register on our website: mcfr.info. RSVP by March 2, 2020.