RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “Global Health Programs: Big Successes in the Midst of Big Transitions”!

Speaker: Ambassador John E. Lange, Senior Fellow, Global Health Diplomacy, United Nations Foundation

Over the last twenty years, bilateral and multilateral global health programs have greatly expanded and have saved millions of lives. Many of these are “vertical” programs focusing on a single disease or condition, such as the Global Polio Eradication Inititative (GPEI) and the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). There now is a greater emphasis on “horizontal” programs to strengthen health systems. The new Director General of the World Health Organization has made universal health coverage, one of the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals, his top priority. And the new Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria says, “If we work together to mobilize funds, build strong health systems and establish effective community responses we will be able to end epidemics, promote prosperity and increase our global health security.” Ambassador Lange will discuss the many successes of global health programs as well as the challenges ahead in strengthening health systems.

May 10, 2018, 5:30pm - 7:30pm, Pyle Center, AT&T Lounge (702 Langdon St, Madison)

$20 for guests, free for MCFR members

Register on our website: mcfr.info

Contact for questions: mcfr@mcfr.info

RSVP by May 8, 2018