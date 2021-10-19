ONLINE: Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “The Kurds: Must Stateless Mean Friendless?”!

Speaker: David Romano holds the Thomas G. Strong Chair in Middle East Politics at Missouri State University. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Toronto and his M.A. and B.A. from McGill University. Romano was a visiting doctoral student at Bilkent University in Ankara, Turkey and he held post-doctoral fellowships with the Canadian Department of National Defence, during which time he lived in Iraq and conducted research there. Romano received the 2015 Missouri Governor’s award for teaching.

Romano is a foremost scholar on Turkey, Iraq, the Kurds, and other Middle Eastern minority groups. His interests in these areas are centered on nationalism, social movements, theories of peace and conflict, political violence, politicized Islam, Middle-East and Mediterranean politics and foreign policy.

His work has appeared in journals such as International Affairs, The Oxford Journal of Refugee Studies, Third World Quarterly, International Studies Perspectives, the Middle East Journal, Middle East Policy, Ethnopolitics and the journal of Kurdish Studies. He is the author of The Kurdish Nationalist Movement (Cambridge University Press, 2006 - also translated into Turkish and Persian) and the co-editor of Conflict, Democratization and the Kurdish Issue in the Middle East (Palgrave Mamillan, 2014) and The Kurds in the Middle East: Enduring Problems and New Dynamics (Lexingtoon, 2020). From 2010 to 2020 he wrote a weekly political column for Rudaw, the largest Kurdish media site. He currently writes political analysis pieces for Arab News.

Registration is free but required for all non-members. Virtual Meeting (Zoom) - Zoom details will be emailed with event confirmation once registered. Register here: https://mcfr.info/event- 4360007