RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents “Central America at a Crossroads”!

Speaker: Peter Meyer, Specialist in Latin American Affairs, Congressional Research Service (CRS)

The humanitarian crisis at the southwest border has captured the attention of the nation and led to a renewed focus on Central America. Mr. Meyer will examine the factors pushing Salvadorans, Guatemalans, and Hondurans to leave their homes, and the implications for U.S. policy.

Peter Meyer is a Specialist in Latin American Affairs at the Congressional Research Service (CRS), which provides nonpartisan policy analysis to staff, committees, and Members of Congress. He analyzes political, socioeconomic, and security trends throughout the Western Hemisphere—with a particular focus on Central America—as well as U.S. policy in the region. Mr. Meyer joined CRS as a Presidential Management Fellow in 2008 and completed a six-month rotation as the interim Coordinator for the Central America Regional Security Initiative at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in 2010.

5:30pm - 7:30pm, September 25, 2019, The Madison Club (5 E Wilson St, Madison)

$30 for guests, $10 for student guests, free for MCFR members

