RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM, The Madison Club. Register on our website: mcfr.info, by Aug. 31.

press release: Ambassador Mark Green will be in Madison to speak on why “American Leadership Matters”.

Ambassador Green’s Wisconsin roots run deep. He is a graduate of the UW-Madison Law School, was a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, represented Wisconsin’s 8th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, and served as Ambassador to Tanzania and as Administrator of USAID.

Green has also served in leadership positions at several prominent institutions, including Malaria No More, the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, the Initiative for Global Development, the International Republican Institute, and the McCain Institute for International Leadership.

In March of this year, he became the President and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. This center is the nation’s key non-partisan policy forum and one of the top 10 think tanks in the world.

Dinner details: