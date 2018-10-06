Madison Gay Video Club
"My Life with James Dean" (Breaking Glass Pictures, dir. Dominique Choisy , 2018)
"Flea Pit" (CockyBoys, dir. Bruce LaBruce, 2018)
8:00 PM, http://www.mgvc.org , 608-244-8690 (evenings)
