Madison History Round Table

press release: This month we welcome Ann Waidelich. Ann is a local historian and retired reference librarian who worked 35 years with the Madison Public Library. She is also the board director of the Blooming Grove Historical Society. You may be fed up with the frigid weather, but it might comfort you to know that ice from Madison lakes has played an important role in our local culinary history. The area’s lakes produced good quality ice for both the local and regional markets from about the mid 1800s through the 1940s. Ann’s program will explore how the ice was harvested, stored and distributed. Come in from the cold and warm up to ice history!

December 12, 2019 (second Thursday), Radisson Hotel Madison, 517 Grand Canyon Drive

Social: 6:00 PM; Optional Dinner: 6:15 PM, $23/person (includes tip), reservations required: by December 9, the Monday before the meeting, by email (preferred) ( madison.history.roundtable@ gmail.com ) or by calling Bill Sayles at 608-333-9732. Leave your name and the number of dinner reservations.

Business Meeting: 7:00 PM

Presentation: 7:15 PM. Free to the public. No reservations needed.